WATCH | Good news and bad in auditor-general's audit outcomes

Irregular expenditure by national and provincial government departments has decreased from R66.9bn to R54.3bn, according to their audit outcomes, but auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has warned that this is not a reason to celebrate just yet.

The new A-G was explaining the audit outcomes of the 2020 financial year in Pretoria on Wednesday. Maluleke emphasised that while there were marginal improvements, more accountability was needed in future audits and leadership. She highlighted the provincial departments of health and education as being departments that have over-spent, leading to unauthorised expenditure.

This video highlights key points from the report.