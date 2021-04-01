Politics

WATCH | Good news and bad in auditor-general's audit outcomes

01 April 2021 - 06:00 By TIMESLIVE

Irregular expenditure by national and provincial government departments has decreased from R66.9bn to R54.3bn, according to their audit outcomes, but auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has warned that this is not a reason to celebrate just yet.

The new A-G was explaining the audit outcomes of the 2020 financial year in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Maluleke emphasised that while there were marginal improvements, more accountability was needed in future audits and leadership.

She highlighted the provincial departments of health and education as being departments that have over-spent, leading to unauthorised expenditure.

This video highlights key points from the report.

Light at the end of tunnel as government shows improved audit outcomes

Irregular expenditure reduced from R66bn to R54.3bn.
Politics
20 hours ago

Hide behind the law, not politicians, AG tells accounting officers

Tsakani Maluleke says the time for hiding behind politics is over and those fingered in irregularities will pay
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  2. ANC splinter group could get out of hand, warns senior party member Politics

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X