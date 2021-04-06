From ‘planted’ rape cases to Thuli Madonsela’s findings: Four claims Zuma made in his 23-page document
Former president Jacob Zuma has lifted the lid on what was allegedly said during his recent meeting with the ANC’s top six.
In a 23-page edited document bearing the name Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, he accused the ANC’s top six of conspiring to see him put behind bars and leaving him with no support when he needed it the most.
He addressed the corruption allegations levelled against him over the years, his rape trial and the Nkandla upgrades saga, among other issues.
The letter, based on the meeting, was circulated on social media over the Easter weekend.
Here are four allegations Zuma made in the letter:
Character assassination and ‘planted’ rape cases
Zuma claimed ANC comrades tried “wrestling” him out of politics and went as far as creating rape cases against him.
In 2005, Zuma was accused of raping Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo‚ also known as Khwezi, at his home in Forest Town, Johannesburg. Zuma was deputy president at the time.
He denied the allegations. He said the sex was consensual and the court acquitted him of the rape charge in 2006.
Even my own comrades were aiming to wrestle me out of politics to stop me from becoming part of the leadership of the ANC.Former president Jacob Zuma
“As it has now become clear, even my own comrades were aiming to wrestle me out of politics to stop me from becoming part of the leadership of the ANC.
“Various tactics have been employed in this regard, which include character assassination, getting me imprisoned, rape cases planned for me, and even assassinations, which have intensified over the years.
“Again, the ANC and my comrades have either looked the other way and/or joined the bandwagon to ridicule me and strip me naked in the public eye.”
Ousted before finishing his term as president
He said members of the party worked with opposition party members to oust him.
“My own comrades worked to oust me and even worked with the opposition to remove an ANC president from parliament, something that was unprecedented. To this day, I do not understand what led to this.
“I asked some of you what was it that I had done wrong for me to deserve to be pushed out of this position before the term ended. To this day, you have no answer to give me to this question. When I met with you, you tried to give me an answer but it was not the answer I was asking.”
Unjustified attacks for alleged Gupta involvement
He said he was never protected by the ANC as he faced “unjustified attacks” regarding his involvement with the Gupta family.
Zuma has been accused of having a corrupt relationship with the Gupta family and even letting them interfere in ministerial appointments during his time as president.
The ANC has never protected me as I faced unjustified attacks claiming I assisted the Guptas to capture the state.Former president Jacob Zuma
“In more recent years, the ANC has never protected me as I faced unjustified attacks claiming I assisted the Guptas to capture the state. You know very well that is not true, but you let the narrative run along.
“The ANC and some of the leadership condemned me as corrupt without a shred of evidence to show where I have been corrupt. Even in this case I am talking about for so many years, they have not shown me any evidence.”
Madonsela’s findings
Zuma claimed former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on upgrades to his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal was “riddled with errors of fact and law”.
Madonsela was appointed as public protector by Zuma in 2009, and her "State of Capture" report in 2016 led to the establishment of the Zondo commission in 2018.
“On November 2 2016, the former public protector issued a damning report stating I and my family facilitated state capture. She stated she could not finalise the investigation into 'state capture' and therefore ordered a commission into state capture be appointed by the chief justice.
“The former public protector was in a rush to publish the report, even though it was clear and stated in the report that she did not finish the investigation. It remains curious why the former public protector rushed to issue the report. In fact, an ANC minister found her the money to do this investigation.”
Read Zuma's letter below:
TimesLIVE