From ‘planted’ rape cases to Thuli Madonsela’s findings: Four claims Zuma made in his 23-page document

“As it has now become clear, even my own comrades were aiming to wrestle me out of politics to stop me from becoming part of the leadership of the ANC.

“Various tactics have been employed in this regard, which include character assassination, getting me imprisoned, rape cases planned for me, and even assassinations, which have intensified over the years.

“Again, the ANC and my comrades have either looked the other way and/or joined the bandwagon to ridicule me and strip me naked in the public eye.”

Ousted before finishing his term as president

He said members of the party worked with opposition party members to oust him.

“My own comrades worked to oust me and even worked with the opposition to remove an ANC president from parliament, something that was unprecedented. To this day, I do not understand what led to this.

“I asked some of you what was it that I had done wrong for me to deserve to be pushed out of this position before the term ended. To this day, you have no answer to give me to this question. When I met with you, you tried to give me an answer but it was not the answer I was asking.”

Unjustified attacks for alleged Gupta involvement

He said he was never protected by the ANC as he faced “unjustified attacks” regarding his involvement with the Gupta family.

Zuma has been accused of having a corrupt relationship with the Gupta family and even letting them interfere in ministerial appointments during his time as president.