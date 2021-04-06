'I am a human being, not your science study': Inside Mmusi Maimane and Tony Leon's heated spat

Speaking on SABC News on Monday, Mmusi said Leon’s description of him “says more about him than it says about me”.

“The project of dehumanising is certainly one that is historic. I was offended and found the comments offensive, but in some ways, not surprised.

“At some level, you have got to sit back and say it says more about those who make those comments than those who the comments are made about. The journey to a non-racial SA is going to be long and hard because you are going to have people who keep referring to others as experiments and you need to strengthen your resolve,” he said.

Leon defended himself, saying: “Indeed it’s an experiment to elect as leader someone who never voted for his own party in the general elections before he joined it”.

He referred to the outrage online as a “faux outrage of Twitter woke brigade”.

“There is something rather magnificent in the faux outrage of Twitter woke brigade about an article most didn’t read and a book clearly not read either,” he said.

In a Newzroom Afrika interview, Leon maintained he was right for calling Mmusi an experiment.

“Mmusi was an experiment [that] went wrong as he never committed to the party's ideals before he joined. As a matter of fact, Mmusi had never voted for the DA in the two elections he could have voted in after 1994. He voted against the DA in those elections and on the day he arrived in parliament as a newly sworn in member he was immediately appointed leader of the opposition,” said Leon.

On social media, many users weighed in on Leon's statement. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: