Phumzile Van Damme hits back at EFF’s Godrich Gardee for calling her an ‘experiment of whiteness’

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has clapped back at former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee for calling her an “experiment of whiteness”.

Gardee’s claim comes after former DA leader Tony Leon called Mmusi Maimane an “experiment that went wrong”.

Leon caused a stir over the weekend after an interview with News24 in which he spoke about his new bookFuture Tense.

In the interview, Leon was quoted as saying Maimane was “an experiment that went wrong” when he was elected as leader of the DA in 2015 before throwing in the towel in 2019.

Gardee said Leon’s claims came as no surprise because the DA had experimented with the National Freedom Party before.

“Mbali Thuli, Phumzile Van Damme, Palesa Morudu, and many other African sisters and brothers, know you are experiments of whiteness,” said Gardee.