President Cyril Ramaphosa declares special provincial funeral for Dr Frank Mdlalose

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial funeral for the first premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Frank Mdlalose.

Mdlalose, 89, who was also an IFP veteran, died of Covid-19 last week.

He was the province's first democratically elected premier from May 1994 until March 1997. He also served as SA's ambassador to Egypt, and retired from active politics in 2005.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said on Tuesday that Mdlalose's funeral will take place on Thursday at Madadeni in Newcastle.

He welcomed Ramaphosa's decision to declare a special official funeral, “accorded to distinguished persons specifically designated by the president of SA on request by the premier of a province”.

“Dr Frank Mdlalose will be remembered for his prominent role as a leader and negotiator during the Codesa negotiations which were held at Kempton Park and eventually led to the 1994 elections,” said Zikalala.