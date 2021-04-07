IEC ready to conduct free and fair local elections despite R35m budget cut

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is confident it can conduct free and fair local government elections despite challenges posed by Covid-19 and a big budget cut.

The commission's budget was reduced by R35m, which went towards the reprioritisation of R4.5bn for the coronavirus pandemic. The cut will see the electoral body provide a single registration weekend instead of the usual two across the country.

This was revealed by the commission's CEO Sy Mamabolo to the portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs on Tuesday evening.

“We all are aware that because of Covid-19 all departments have had to have their budget reduced, that is the case with IEC too,” he said.

Mamabolo acknowledged that the elections would not be without challenges, including voter registration and turn out, heightened political contestation, demarcation disputes, social unrest and possible political violence.