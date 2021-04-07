IN QUOTES | Lesufi says children of oppressors and those in Orania should learn about Solomon Mahlangu

The children of those who oppressed black people should learn about the history of Solomon Mahlangu, says Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

He was speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the late freedom fighter in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Mahlangu was hanged at the Pretoria Central Prison on April 6 1979.

Here are five quotes from Lesufi’s opening address:

Young people must acknowledge SA’s painful history

“It should not be us who are standing in front of these graves, it should be our children. Young people in school uniforms should be the ones standing here.

“Children of those who oppressed us are the ones who should be here, children of those who still deny we sacrificed. We reconciled with them so this country can be free. Their children should be here so they can acknowledge the painful history of our country.”