IN QUOTES | Lesufi says children of oppressors and those in Orania should learn about Solomon Mahlangu
The children of those who oppressed black people should learn about the history of Solomon Mahlangu, says Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
He was speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the late freedom fighter in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Mahlangu was hanged at the Pretoria Central Prison on April 6 1979.
Here are five quotes from Lesufi’s opening address:
Young people must acknowledge SA’s painful history
“It should not be us who are standing in front of these graves, it should be our children. Young people in school uniforms should be the ones standing here.
“Children of those who oppressed us are the ones who should be here, children of those who still deny we sacrificed. We reconciled with them so this country can be free. Their children should be here so they can acknowledge the painful history of our country.”
One curriculum for private and public schools
“This country deserves one [academic] curriculum for one country and for one examination.
“Those who want to run away from public education because we are teaching our children about Solomon Mahlangu, when they go to private education they must find Albertina Sisulu, Beyers Naudé and Sabelo Phama.”
Children in Orania must not forget Mahlangu
“Until we do such, the legacy of Solomon Mahlangu will be lost. It can’t be that children of Orania will pass here and go to the Voortrekker Monument and forget about Solomon Mahlangu.”
SA is one country
“If you are serious about power, whoever they are and wherever they are, this country is one SA and the curriculum must be one and even in Orania, they must learn about Mahlangu.”
Learning about SA’s history must not be optional
“Comrades must not be casual with power because it is not permanent. The power we have now might not be there the next time.
“The only way to protect the power is to make sure our children learn about the painful history of our country and it must not be optional but compulsory.”
Wreath-laying ceremony in ccommemoration of Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu. https://t.co/x4bFOVsm6e— African National Congress (@MYANC) April 6, 2021