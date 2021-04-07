LISTEN | PAC in KZN calls for Human Rights Commission to intervene in ‘experiment gone wrong’
The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) in KwaZulu-Natal has come out in defence of One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and is calling on the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate former DA leader Tony Leon for his recent “experiment gone wrong” statement.
Maimane, a former DA leader, was called an “experiment gone wrong” by Leon during an interview with News24, sparking outrage and criticism.
PAC provincial secretary Dr Mlungisi Dongwe said the party was “angry” over the statement and called for accountability.
Here is what he had to say:
“This is racism and we will not accept it because a lot of blood was shed in the fight against an oppressive system like apartheid, where white people took the land of our forefathers and abused us for many generations,” said Dongwe.
“Many people were killed by ancestors of Tony Leon, who believed in the same belief he held.”
Maimane has described Leon’s statement as dehumanising and deeply offensive, saying he left the party because his attempts to transform it had failed.
While Maimane has not indicated plans to take the matter further, the PAC believes Leon’s comments undermined “all black people” in SA.
“We are therefore calling on the SAHRC to intervene. We want to hear Tony Leon explain and be fined or arrested for this because we believe he is full of remnants of hate for black people from apartheid and it is showing now that he is getting old,” Dongwe said.
The PAC described Maimane as a “tested leader” and attributed the appeal of the DA to the black electorate as one of his achievements during his tenure.
The party also cautioned the DA not to try to gain “relevance with racial discrimination” against Maimane.
The PAC also had a message for Leon: “It’s important that even when people are full of fat from stolen land, for them to be reminded that black people will not accept that sort of racist discrimination because not only does it look down upon Mmusi, but it undermines all black Africans.”
The SAHRC didn’t immediately respond.
TimesLIVE