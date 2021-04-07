LISTEN | PAC in KZN calls for Human Rights Commission to intervene in ‘experiment gone wrong’

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) in KwaZulu-Natal has come out in defence of One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and is calling on the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate former DA leader Tony Leon for his recent “experiment gone wrong” statement.

Maimane, a former DA leader, was called an “experiment gone wrong” by Leon during an interview with News24, sparking outrage and criticism.

PAC provincial secretary Dr Mlungisi Dongwe said the party was “angry” over the statement and called for accountability.



Here is what he had to say: