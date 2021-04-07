Magashule stands firm on RET support as he prepares to meet ANC elders

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has seemingly refused to back down, and has maintained his support for radical economic transformation.

Speaking on Wednesday at a 150th commemoration event for struggle stalwart Charlotte Maxeke in Kliptown, Soweto, Magashule told community members that RET was the way to go post the apartheid regime — and that this was ANC policy that nobody could change.

This comes despite comments from ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa after a meeting of the powerful, decision-making national executive committee (NEC) that “no ANC member should associate themselves with or be involved in” the so-called RET forces.

Ramaphosa also condemned the use of party resources and premises to do the work of the RET faction — which came in the wake of reports that RET backer Carl Niehaus was using Magashule's office at the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters to lobby for the group.

But Magashule did not hide his support for RET on Wednesday.

“For as long as we are not free economically, the economy will always be in the hands of the white people and you as a black person will stay with no property, with Eskom [and] Pep store debt, and no land.

“What do you have after all the struggle? What do you have? Why are you quiet? Why do you think radical economic transformation is not our policy position because it doesn’t start with Nasrec? It has been there in the Freedom Charter. We must all share the wealth of SA. The wealth of this country must always be in the hands of the majority because it is important to do so.