Parties deploy heavyweights for Busisiwe Mkhwebane probe

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude is most likely going to lead the parliamentary process that will probe public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

TimesLIVE understands that the ANC has deployed a group of senior MPs to the special committee that will inquire into whether there are grounds for Mkhwebane's removal.

Dlakude, Mondli Gungubele, Richard Dyantyi, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Judy Hermans, Xola Nqola and Bekizwe Nkosi will make up the ANC's complement of the special committee. Chairperson of the higher education committee, Philemon Mapulane, and Teiliswa Mgweba will be the party's alternate members.

The EFF — which had threatened to go to court to challenge the parliamentary process — has deployed its leader Julius Malema to the committee, while the DA, whose chief whip Natasha Mazzone tabled the motion to remove Mkhwebane, has deployed Annelie Lotriet and Leon Schreiber.

TimesLIVE understands that National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise received the names at the end of March, which was the deadline for parties to submit names for the process.

The committee will have 26 members representing each of the 14 political parties represented in the National Assembly. Only 11 will be voting members of the committee, with 15 non-voting members.

The National Assembly last month voted in favour of establishing the committee to probe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office when it adopted the report of an independent panel of experts which recommended that such a committee be established.

Parliamentary rules require the section 194 committee to conduct an inquiry, to establish whether the charges are sustainable and to report to the National Assembly.

The committee’s report will have to contain findings, recommendations and reasons and must be scheduled for consideration and debate with appropriate urgency.

The full list of members are:

VOTING MEMBERS

ANC

Dlakude, Ms Doris Eunice

Dyantyi, Mr Qubudile Richard

Joemat-Pettersson, Ms Tina Monica

Gungubele, Mr Mondli

Hermans, Ms Judy

Nkosi, Mr Bekizwe Simon

Mapulane, Mr Mohlopi Phillemon (Alternate)

Mgweba, Ms Teiliswa (Alternate)

DA

Lotriet, Dr Annelie

Schreiber, Dr Leon Amos

EFF

Malema, Mr Julius Sello

IFP

Majozi, Ms Zandile

Freedom Front Plus

Mulder, Dr Cornelius Petrus

NON-VOTING MEMBERS

ANC

Tolashe, Ms Nokuzola Gladys

Nqola, Mr Xola

DA

Nodada, Mr Baxolile Babongile

EFF

Maotwe, Ms Omphile Mankoba Confidence

IFP

Msimang, Prof Christian Themba

Freedom Front Plus

Denner, Ms Heloise

African Christian Democratic Party

Sukers, Ms Marie Elizabeth

UDM

Holomisa, Mr Bantubonke Harrington

African Transformation Movement

Marawu, Ms Thandiswa Linnen

GOOD

August, Mr Shaun

National Freedom Party

Shaik-Emam, Mr Ahmed Munzoor

African Independent Congress

Ntshayisa, Mr Lulama Maxwell

Congress of the People

Madisha, Mr William Mothipa

Pan Africanist Congress

Nyhontso, Mr Mzwanele

Al Jama-ah

Hendricks, Mr Mogamad Ganief Ebrahim

