Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption at Charlotte Maxeke celebration

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to crack down on corruption, saying those caught stealing will be dealt with.

He was addressing scores of ANC members and supporters in Gqudesi village in Fort Beaufort on Wednesday, where the party celebrated the 150th anniversary of the birth of stalwart Charlotte Maxeke.

His tough corruption stance comes as the ANC is deeply divided over the 2017 elective conference's step-aside resolution.

Those facing criminal charges such as ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule were given 30 days by the national executive committee (NEC) to step aside or face suspension.

In the Eastern Cape, Amathole regional task team co-ordinator Teris Ntutu and Dr WB Rubusana regional chair Phumlani Mkolo have already been suspended.