Gigaba says Norma Mngoma is using Zondo commission testimony to 'gain leverage' in divorce

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has applied to the Zondo commission to suppress as inadmissible the evidence of his estranged wife Nomachule “Norma” Mngoma or alternatively hear her evidence behind closed doors.

In his application, Gigaba says the evidence is either fabricated or speculative and will, if heard in public, impact on the dignity of his minor children.

He also denies the allegations made by Mngoma. Mngoma is yet to give evidence before the commission.

However, attached to Gigaba’s application — expected to be heard on Friday — is the commission’s rule 3(3) notice to him, setting out an extensive list of explosive allegations by Mngoma that he may wish or be required to answer to.

These allegations, some of which Mngoma has previously raised in media interviews, include his relationship with the Guptas, his visits to their Saxonwold compound and gifts he allegedly received from them. The allegations include: