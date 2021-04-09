Mbalula on the state of the ANC: 'We can’t become a force within the ANC, there is only one ANC'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says members of the ANC cannot become a force within the party because there is only one party.

Speaking on eNCA, Mbalula said while there could be those who disagree with how the party does things, the ANC policy applied to every member, and no exception could be made for one person just because they were in the struggle longer than others.

“The police applies to everyone and doesn't mean just because I was in the struggle when I was still young, and therefore I want to blame it on this and that and formulate insurrection and phrasemongering about RET [radical economic transformation] that is fictitious.

“It's the policy of the ANC and we all know that, so we can't become a force within the ANC because the ANC is one,” he said.

Mbalula said he supported ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's decision that leaders facing criminal charges must step aside within 30 days or risk being suspended.

He denied claims of divisions in the party, but acknowledged that there is dissent at times.

“The party is not divided but there is dissent, which is acceptable. It does happen in an organisation like ours but at the end, there is a view of the organisation and it doesn't mean things fall apart,” said Mbalula.