Politics

Mbalula on the state of the ANC: 'We can’t become a force within the ANC, there is only one ANC'

09 April 2021 - 10:33
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula reminded party members about 'one ANC'. File photo.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula reminded party members about 'one ANC'. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says members of the ANC cannot become a force within the party because there is only one party.

Speaking on eNCA, Mbalula said while there could be those who disagree with how the party does things, the ANC policy applied to every member, and no exception could be made for one person just because they were in the struggle longer than others.

“The police applies to everyone and doesn't mean just because I was in the struggle when I was still young, and therefore I want to blame it on this and that and formulate insurrection and phrasemongering about RET [radical economic transformation] that is fictitious.

“It's the policy of the ANC and we all know that, so we can't become a force within the ANC because the ANC is one,” he said.

Mbalula said he supported ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's decision that leaders facing criminal charges must step aside within 30 days or risk being suspended.

He denied claims of divisions in the party, but acknowledged that there is dissent at times.

“The party is not divided but there is dissent, which is acceptable. It does happen in an organisation like ours but at the end, there is a view of the organisation and it doesn't mean things fall apart,” said Mbalula.

Cyril Ramaphosa wins the day as NEC takes tough stance on RET faction

The ANC NEC stood firm on corruption-accused members, saying they must step aside within 30 days or face suspension.
Politics
1 week ago

Last month, Ramaphosa said all ANC members charged with wrongdoing, including the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule, should step aside, failing which they should be suspended in terms of rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution.

Magashule faces corruption charges linked to a R230m asbestos eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier. He is now out on R200,000 bail.

However, Magashule said he stood firm a member of the ANC: “I am not going anywhere. I listened to [EFF leader] Julius Malema. I am a member of the ANC. I will remain in the ANC until I die.”

On Wednesday, at the 150th commemoration event for struggle stalwart Charlotte Maxeke in Soweto, Magashule said RET was the way to go post the apartheid regime.

“What do you have after all the struggle? What do you have? Why are you quiet? Why do you think radical economic transformation is not our policy position? Because it doesn’t start with Nasrec. It has been there in the Freedom Charter — we must all share the wealth of SA,” he said.

“The wealth of this country must always be in the hands of the majority because it is important to do so.”

READ MORE:

Magashule stands firm on RET support as he prepares to meet ANC elders

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said he would soon meet party elder Mathews Phosa and former president Jacob Zuma - and that his office was busy ...
Politics
1 day ago

I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule plans to tell party elders that he is being removed from his position in order to clear the way to re-election ...
News
5 days ago

EDITORIAL | A desperate Zuma is playing the blame game

It is alarming to consider that these are the rantings of a man who was at the helm of SA for nine years
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  2. SACP red-cards corruption as it backs Cyril on step aside ruling Politics
  3. Scopa suspends racism and misconduct inquiry into Eskom and De Ruyter — for now Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Factionalism will triumph, despite vow of unity from ANCYL task team Politics
  5. ANC splinter group could get out of hand, warns senior party member Politics

Latest Videos

Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA
From 'distracted' high school kid, to profitable clothing customiser in two ...
X