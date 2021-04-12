Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku loses court bid against SIU

Former Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has lost his court bid to overturn a Special Investigating Unit report that led to his sacking.

Masuku was removed from the post late last year by premier David Makhura after an SIU report found he had failed in his duties as MEC during the alleged dodgy procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment by his department.

His department awarded multimillion-rand contracts to Royal Bhaca, a company owned by the late Nkosi Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II, husband of Khusela Diko, the suspended spokesperson of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his judgment, Roland Sutherland of the North Gauteng High Court dismissed Masuku's application with costs.

“In my view, the SIU was not at all irrational in forming its opinion. The SIU saw no crime having been committed by Dr Masuku. The SIU saw no basis for civil action against Dr Masuku. Indeed, it decided there was no action it could or should take. The SIU faithfully reported what it had learnt to the premier and to the president,” said Sutherland.