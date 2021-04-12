Politics

‘I don’t think he’ll survive this’: Helen Zille on judge Hlophe’s ‘gross misconduct’ findings

12 April 2021 - 12:40
DA federal chair Helen Zille says the finding against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is 'a huge victory for due process, the rule of law and the defence of SA’s constitution'. File photo.
DA federal chair Helen Zille says the finding against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is 'a huge victory for due process, the rule of law and the defence of SA’s constitution'. File photo.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has weighed in on the Judicial Conduct Tribunal’s findings against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, saying he will not survive the consequences.

On Sunday, Zille welcomed the news after Hlophe was found guilty of “gross misconduct”.

She noted the judgment on Hlophe was passed years after she first laid a complaint against the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

In 2010, when she was Western Cape premier, Zille legally challenged the JSC’s decision which ruled Hlophe not guilty of gross misconduct in a corruption matter involving former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales.

Hlophe case to be reopened

The order for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to reopen the disciplinary hearing of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe will, in all ...
News
9 years ago

“I do not think judge Hlophe will survive this,” said Zille on the weekend.

“This matter once again shows why it is so important for the DA to keep doing the right thing, keep challenging the abuse of power and manipulation of institutions, and we do make progress eventually.”

Zille said the finding was a huge victory for due process, the rule of law and the defence of SA’s constitution.

“The critical question we must now ask is whether judge Hlophe was paid with SSA [State Security Agency] funds under Project Justice to seek to improperly influence the two Constitutional Court judges. We must keep digging. The JSC is massively failing on this front as well,” said Zille.

Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct after the tribunal compiled a report on a complaint lodged by the justices of the Constitutional Court against Hlophe.

The tribunal unanimously found Hlophe was “improperly attempted to influence” two judges of the ConCourt.

TimesLIVE reported that if the commission agrees with the finding of the tribunal, Hlophe could become the first judge in democratic SA to be removed from office.

The JSC is expected to meet later on Monday to determine Hlophe’s fate.

READ MORE:

EXPLAINER | Hlophe has been found guilty of gross misconduct, now what?

Section 177 of the constitution provides for the process of impeaching a judge - and Western Cape judge president John Hlophe could become the first ...
News
1 day ago

Hlophe guilty of 'gross misconduct' for trying to influence two ConCourt judges in Zuma case

A Judicial Conduct Tribunal has unanimously found that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe “improperly attempted to influence” two judges of the ...
News
1 day ago

Helen Zille agrees with Zuma on ‘losing faith’ in judges of SA’s courts

"Which judges were bought off and by whom? They all need to be in jail, not only Jacob Zuma," said DA federal council chair Helen Zille.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Factionalism will triumph, despite vow of unity from ANCYL task team Politics
  3. ANC splinter group could get out of hand, warns senior party member Politics

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
SA's 'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary BAFTA, now onto the Oscars
X