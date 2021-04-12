Investment in digital economy key to SA's economic recovery: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is critical for the country to harness job creation in the digital economy sector, which has shown accelerated growth during the coronavirus pandemic.

This would boost efforts towards the recovery plan, he wrote in his newsletter on Monday.

SA was ranked first as a destination for global business services in the world last week in a survey which took the views of 600 executives from eight key sourcing markets, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US.

The sector includes call centres, technical support and back and front office services for major multinationals and SA firms.

“This is truly a remarkable achievement. In a short time, our country has propelled itself from a relatively unknown destination for offshore customer service delivery, in the shadow of large competitors such as India and the Philippines, to the very forefront of the global industry,” he wrote.