Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh returns to state capture inquiry

12 April 2021 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE

The Zondo commission is to hear Eskom-related evidence from the former CFO at the state power utility, Anoj Singh. 


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Singh may have been caught in a lie for claiming under oath that Eskom had a policy to pay subcontractors directly - even though they would not be the entity that had contracted with the power utility.

Eskom, through spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, has denied the existence of such a policy.

Singh made the claim at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday, when he was cornered on why he approved a R30m payment to Gupta-linked company Trillian.

The hearing continues.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh's claim about why he paid Gupta pals disputed

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh may have been caught in a lie for claiming under oath that Eskom had a policy to pay subcontractors directly - even ...
News
3 weeks ago

ANALYSIS | So, suddenly no one knows Gupta pal Essa? Let’s look at the evidence

Five notable events show how the businessman influenced Eskom’s direction in the family’s favour
Politics
2 weeks ago

Zuma suggested Brian Molefe for Eskom, Ramaphosa backed him: Lynne Brown

Former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown says she did not know Brian Molefe when he was controversially seconded to take over as CEO at Eskom.
Politics
2 weeks ago

State capture: Anoj Singh throws Matshela Koko under the bus for R30m payment to Gupta-linked firm

Ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh on Thursday buckled under pressure at the Zondo commission, and threw his former colleague Matshela Koko under the bus.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Factionalism will triumph, despite vow of unity from ANCYL task team Politics
  2. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  3. ANC splinter group could get out of hand, warns senior party member Politics

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA
X