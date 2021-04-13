Helen Zille criticised for taking aim at 'silent' Black Lives Matter movement during Mozambique attacks

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has ruffled feathers after she questioned the “silence” of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement amid the attacks in Mozambique.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Zille said she received videos and pictures showing the “gruesome” attacks against the residents of the Cabo Delgado province in the country.

“They are so totally and utterly gruesome that I can honestly say I have never seen anything so horrific before. Live people having their limbs hacked off. People parading the streets with decapitated heads,” she wrote before asking a “dead serious question” about BLM.

“Where is #BlackLivesMatter? Or do they only deal with deaths that they can make political capital out of, in decrying 'whiteness'? Nothing I have ever seen compares to the brutality in Cabo Delgado. Yet silence,” she wrote.

She said the movement is too busy “looking for microaggressions” rather than confronting all violence against black people.