LISTEN | Leaked audio reveals how Jessie Duarte advised Jacob Zuma not to appear before state capture inquiry

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte told the party’s national officials she believes former president Jacob Zuma should not appear before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry he chairs.

She told the officials, called the party’s top six, during their meeting with Zuma last month that “it’s not like we can’t see what’s wrong with Zondo”, and that if possible the former president should appear before a different judge.

