Ndlozi and ‘mistaken identity’ in rape charges: Support rolls in after police clear him

13 April 2021 - 11:22
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been cleared of rape allegations by the police.
Image: Gallo images

Support for EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been rolling in after the police cleared him of rape allegations, saying he was not the man being investigated in the case. 

According to Daily Sun, a 23-year-old woman alleged she was raped by Ndlozi in a Sandton penthouse. She allegedly named Ndlozi as the rape suspect in her police statement. 

However, Ndlozi denied he was at the Sandton penthouse and knowing the victim.

He said the case was a “terrible instance of mistaken identity” and he would co-operate with authorities to clear his name.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said a rape case was opened but Ndlozi “is not a suspect in this case”.

"While police are not at liberty to disclose or confirm identities of victims/complainants and suspects, we can confirm Dr Ndlozi is not a suspect in this case,” said Peters.

She said the reporter who wrote the Daily Sun article did not seek police comment on the matter, despite being advised to do so. 

Peters said the victim’s statement, a legal and confidential document, could only have been obtained through unlawful and unethical means.

The EFF welcomed the police statement and said the allegations were aimed at ruining Ndlozi’s reputation. 

The leadership of the EFF is aware of the coordinated attempts to criminalise leaders of the party through false allegations of crime, including rape allegations
EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo

“The leadership of the EFF is aware of the coordinated attempts to criminalise leaders of the party through false allegations of crime, including rape allegations. 

“There are embedded elements in the state working with the establishment and hellbent on linking EFF leadership to crimes because they think this will prevent the unavoidable meteoric rise of the EFF to political power in SA. We call on all leaders of the EFF to be on the alert because the enemy is out to get us,” said EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo. 

Pambo expressed concern about political battles being fought through rape and gender-based violence (GBV) allegations, saying the party will fight to counter unlawful and below-the-belt methods in political battles.

“The crisis of GBV and rape is a huge problem in SA and must never be used to fight political battles. Society as a whole should reject the nonsensical misuse of the struggle against GBV and rape for political battles. It is unacceptable and must stop,” he said. 

On social media, EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu were among those who defended Ndlozi. 

Socialite and friend Babalwa Mneno also defended Ndlozi and slammed those “twirling and twerking”  in “a smear campaign” against him. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the other reactions:

