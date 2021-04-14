‘A parent’s worst nightmare’: Mmusi Maimane wants justice for Limpopo bullying victim

The grade 10 pupil from Mbilwi Secondary School allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied went viral on social media. The video was met with wide-ranging condemnation and calls for anti-bullying campaigns and justice for the victim.

The pupil can be seen in the video being confronted by two girls before one slaps her across the face several times.

Other pupils can be heard cheering and laughing in the background. Another pupil can be seen coming between the victim and perpetrator, seemingly in an attempt to stop the attack.

Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo said bullies will face the music.

“We send our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased pupil and pledge our commitment towards ensuring all those involved in bullying incidents are made to face the consequences of their actions,” she said.