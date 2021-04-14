Politics

‘A parent’s worst nightmare’: Mmusi Maimane wants justice for Limpopo bullying victim

14 April 2021 - 14:30
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called for the basic education department to take a stand against bullying in schools across the country. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

One SA Movement chief activist Mmusi Maimane added his voice to the scores of South Africans demanding justice for a Limpopo pupil who allegedly committed suicide after a bullying incident at her school.

Maimane said basic education minister Angie Motshekga should visit the victim’s family during her two-day oversight visit in the province. He also called for the department to take a stand against bullying in schools across the country.

This is a parent’s worst nightmare. It’s heartbreaking. No school in our nation should entertain bullying in any shape or form,” Maimane tweeted on Tuesday.

The grade 10 pupil from Mbilwi Secondary School allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied went viral on social media. The video was met with wide-ranging condemnation and calls for anti-bullying campaigns and justice for the victim.

The pupil can be seen in the video being confronted by two girls before one slaps her across the face several times.

Other pupils can be heard cheering and laughing in the background. Another pupil can be seen coming between the victim and perpetrator, seemingly in an attempt to stop the attack.

Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo said bullies will face the music.

“We send our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased pupil and pledge our commitment towards ensuring all those involved in bullying incidents are made to face the consequences of their actions,” she said.

