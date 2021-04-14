Covid-19 no-fault compensation fund set up to protect vaccinated citizens

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) has approved the recommendation to establish the no-fault compensation (NFC) fund to protect the rights of citizens who will be vaccinated.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday announced in parliament that retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo has been appointed to head the scheme which has to be established as a precondition made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J). It is understood vaccine manufacturer Pfizer has made a similar request to the government.

“Retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo has graciously agreed to assist us with the mammoth task of chairing this first-of-its-kind fund. We believe his extensive experience as a jurist makes him an ideal candidate to oversee all claims and processes are followed by the NFC fund to uphold the principles of fairness, transparency and equity and protect the constitutional rights of our citizens,” said Mkhize.

Regulations must be published by April 30 and a process to allow South Africans to make public comments on the draft regulations is expected to begin soon.

The minister made the revelations during a portfolio committee on health sitting where he updated the nation on the J&J clinical trials, vaccines, procurement and progress in the vaccination rollout programme.