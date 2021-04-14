DA Western Cape leader 'didn't benefit' from incorrect information on CV

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he did not benefit from incorrect information about his qualifications in his biography.

Madikizela is also the transport and public works MEC in the province, and a contender for the mayorship of Cape Town against incumbent Dan Plato and DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis.

“In light of the Daily Maverick article, I take full responsibility that I didn’t correct the information on my bio. It is true, I didn’t finish my BCom degree, but that is not a requirement for a political office in South Africa,” said Madikizela.

“This didn’t benefit me in any way in the positions that I’m currently occupying, that I previously applied for [premiership] and the position I’ve applied for [mayor of Cape Town] because it was never a requirement.”

This comes as pressure mounts against him after a letter by opposition leader Cameron Dugmore, asking that he be probed by the Western Cape legislature regarding the qualifications scandal.