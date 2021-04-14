Zondo amends Cyril Ramaphosa's appearance dates, stretching commission hearings deep into May

State capture inquiry chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has postponed the hearing for testimony by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which was scheduled for April 22 and 23.

Ramaphosa was due to testify on April 22 and 23 as president of the ANC. He was also scheduled to testify as head of state on April 28 and 29.

Zondo said Ramaphosa has requested a reshuffling of the dates owing to a commitment that makes it impossible for him to appear on April 22 and 23.

Zondo granted his request. “The president made a request in connection with the dates of 22 and 23 April because of some commitments that have arisen. I acceded to the request to change those dates,” said Zondo.

“The present position is that he will not appear on April 22 and 23, but will still appear on April 28 and 29. On those two days he will appear as president of the ANC.

“As president of the country, he will now appear on May 13 and 14.”