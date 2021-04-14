Zondo tells Arthur Fraser and SSA to sort out their differences on classified documents impasse

State capture inquiry chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has instructed former director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) Arthur Fraser and his former employer to sort out their differences on his request for the declassification of documents.

Fraser last August wrote to the SSA requesting a declassification of documents he believes are crucial to enable him to testify at the commission.

According to him, the SSA refused to play ball, forcing him to approach the commission to intervene and compel the agency to release the documents.

However, Fraser's lawyer Rapulane Kgoroeadira argued on Wednesday morning, only now did the SSA appear willing to hand over the documents his client needs — albeit only if he details why and how they will assist him, which they have done in an affidavit.

To that end, Kgoroeadira held that there was no need for the merits of their application to be heard now, given the undertaking by the SSA to declassify the documents.