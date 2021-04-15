'Bigotry and hate have no space in our society': Mbalula on Andile Ntuthela’s murder
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on the murder of Andile “Lulu” Ntuthela from KwaNobuhle in the Eastern Cape. The death of the 40-year-old is suspected to have been a homophobic hate crime.
Ntuthela's body was found buried at the home of one of his friends, who is now a suspect in the murder case. Luvuyo Jonas, 28, appeared in the KwaNobuhle magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Weighing in on the matter, Mbalula said bigotry and hate should not have a place in SA society. He urged many to use their voices to call out homophobia.
“Lulu from Uitenhage was brutally killed for his sexuality. Bigotry and hate have no space in our society,” said Mbalula.
“All of us must use our voices to call out homophobia. We can’t call ourselves a free society if people still die for simply being who they are.”
On Wednesday, HeraldLIVE reported that Jonas, faced with a charge of murder, opted to abandon his application for bail on Wednesday.
Jonas was already in custody on malicious damage to property charges.
The case was postponed to June 1 for further investigation.
The Gay and Lesbian Association of SA (Glasa) condemned Ntuthela’s murder and called for the justice system to ensure that the perpetrator faces a harsh sentence for his crime.
“The recent acts of gender-based violence against members of the LGBTQIA+ community calls for a concerted and collective effort from members and organisations of the community. They must unite for a common purpose and call for harsher sentencing and prioritisation of LGBTQIA+ hate crimes,” said Glasa.