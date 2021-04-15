'Bigotry and hate have no space in our society': Mbalula on Andile Ntuthela’s murder

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on the murder of Andile “Lulu” Ntuthela from KwaNobuhle in the Eastern Cape. The death of the 40-year-old is suspected to have been a homophobic hate crime.

Ntuthela's body was found buried at the home of one of his friends, who is now a suspect in the murder case. Luvuyo Jonas, 28, appeared in the KwaNobuhle magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Weighing in on the matter, Mbalula said bigotry and hate should not have a place in SA society. He urged many to use their voices to call out homophobia.

“Lulu from Uitenhage was brutally killed for his sexuality. Bigotry and hate have no space in our society,” said Mbalula.

“All of us must use our voices to call out homophobia. We can’t call ourselves a free society if people still die for simply being who they are.”