IN QUOTES | Mantashe spills the tea on ANC cadre deployment and Gupta foray into media

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe told the state capture inquiry the establishment of the now-defunct Gupta-owned television station ANN7 and newspaper The New Age served as an opportunity to diversify the media industry.

The former secretary-general was in the hot seat on Wednesday where he was quizzed about the party's relationship with the embattled Gupta family and the ANC's deployment and cadre policies.

Here are five telling quotes from his testimony:

The ANC does not appoint judges

“We don't appoint judges at any level, but we do encourage experienced legal practitioners to apply when positions appear. That is the end of what we can do. We don't go and sit in the election.”

Judges don't account to the ANC

“When I was the secretary-general for 10 years, I'd never seen a queue of judges accounting to me. Actually, I can't remember a day where I had a discussion with a judge on anything. I've never seen judges come to Luthuli House to account because the ANC understands and appreciates the separation of powers.”