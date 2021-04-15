PODCAST | Zondo's state capture circus, ANC factional battles & judge Pillay in the hot seat

What you will hear:



(01:28) The latest updates from the state capture commission, including the failure of the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, to appear before the commission.





(09:59) KwaZulu-Natal judge Dhaya Pillay's need to defend her private financial investments, her “friendship” with Pravin Gordhan and a lunch she had with Jacob Zuma at his homestead in Nkandla during her interview with the Judicial Service Commission on Tuesday.

(26:50) How comfortable should President Cyril Ramaphosa feel in his post, with the likes of Ace Magashule or Jessie Duarte in the post of ANC secretary-general?

TimesLIVE