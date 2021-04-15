Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Zondo's state capture circus, ANC factional battles & judge Pillay in the hot seat
SA has had a dramatic political week. In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team guides you through the ins and outs of SA's biggest political news stories of the week.
Join the conversation here:
What you will hear:
(01:28) The latest updates from the state capture commission, including the failure of the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, to appear before the commission.
(09:59) KwaZulu-Natal judge Dhaya Pillay's need to defend her private financial investments, her “friendship” with Pravin Gordhan and a lunch she had with Jacob Zuma at his homestead in Nkandla during her interview with the Judicial Service Commission on Tuesday.
(26:50) How comfortable should President Cyril Ramaphosa feel in his post, with the likes of Ace Magashule or Jessie Duarte in the post of ANC secretary-general?
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
TimesLIVE