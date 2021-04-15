WATCH LIVE | Former land reform minister Gugile Nkwinti appears at state capture hearing

On Wednesday, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe put up a spirited defence of the party's deployment policy.

Mantashe was quizzed at the state capture inquiry on the apparent blurring of lines between party and state and its alleged employment of members in the state, by hook or crook.

But Mantashe described this as a grave misunderstanding of how the ANC operates. He said the party has never imposed unqualified comrades of its own on the government and other public institutions.

TimesLIVE