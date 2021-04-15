Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former land reform minister Gugile Nkwinti appears at state capture hearing

15 April 2021 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture is scheduled to hear evidence related to land reform on Thursday from former minister of rural development and land reform Gugile Nkwinti.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On Wednesday, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe put up a spirited defence of the party's deployment policy.

Mantashe was quizzed at the state capture inquiry on the apparent blurring of lines between party and state and its alleged employment of members in the state, by hook or crook.

But Mantashe described this as a grave misunderstanding of how the ANC operates. He said the party has never imposed unqualified comrades of its own on the government and other public institutions.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'We do not employ, we recommend': Mantashe defends ANC deployment

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was quizzed at the state capture inquiry on the apparent blurring of lines between party and state and its ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Norma Mngoma pulls out of state capture inquiry at 11th hour

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said it was "disappointing" she had taken the decision at the last minute.
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Leaked audio reveals how Jessie Duarte advised Jacob Zuma not to appear before state capture inquiry

ANC deputy secretary-general was scathing about judge Raymond Zondo’s conduct despite having apologised to him for similar attacks in February.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘You’re inviting trouble,’ Mbalula warns Ace-supporting taxi boss Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | Factionalism will triumph, despite vow of unity from ANCYL task team Politics
  4. ANC splinter group could get out of hand, warns senior party member Politics

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X