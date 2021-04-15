WATCH LIVE | Former land reform minister Gugile Nkwinti appears at state capture hearing
15 April 2021 - 10:59
The commission of inquiry into state capture is scheduled to hear evidence related to land reform on Thursday from former minister of rural development and land reform Gugile Nkwinti.
On Wednesday, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe put up a spirited defence of the party's deployment policy.
Mantashe was quizzed at the state capture inquiry on the apparent blurring of lines between party and state and its alleged employment of members in the state, by hook or crook.
But Mantashe described this as a grave misunderstanding of how the ANC operates. He said the party has never imposed unqualified comrades of its own on the government and other public institutions.
