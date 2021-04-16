Politics

'Ace went to get the rule book on defiance?' - here's what SA thinks of Magashule and Zuma's meeting

16 April 2021 - 11:37
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was locked in a meeting with former president Jacob Zuma at Zuma's Nkandla homestead on Thursday. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was locked in a meeting with former president Jacob Zuma at Zuma's Nkandla homestead on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The meeting on Thursday between ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma drew the attention of many South Africans, who took to social media to weigh in.

Zuma's daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla gave the nation a glimpse into the meeting by sharing images of Magashule, Zuma and former ANC MP Tony Yengeni at the former president's homestead.

After the meeting, Zuma greeted members of the media before Magashule answered questions from journalists who waited outside Zuma's residence.

He denied widening the scope of ANC members who will be affected by the step-aside rule. Magashule last week sent a letter to provincial secretaries instructing them to add the names of ANC members implicated in allegations of impropriety even if they have not been charged.

This despite the NEC agreeing that the rule will only affect those facing criminal charges in a court of law.

“I'm not widening anything. I'm talking about a conference resolution,” he said.

Here's what was said on Twitter:

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Duarte calls it ‘rearguard campaigning’, but Ace sticks to his step-aside story

After meeting with Jacob Zuma in Nkandla, Magashule insists he is ‘not widening anything’ with infamous letter
Politics
18 hours ago

PODCAST | Zondo's state capture circus, ANC factional battles & judge Pillay in the hot seat

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the Sunday Times politics team guides you through the ins and outs of SA's biggest political news ...
Politics
19 hours ago

EDITORIAL | To be ANC secretary-general is now a badge of dishonour

The position was previously revered, but has lost all respectability since Magashule took over
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘You’re inviting trouble,’ Mbalula warns Ace-supporting taxi boss Politics
  2. Duarte calls it ‘rearguard campaigning’, but Ace sticks to his step-aside story Politics
  3. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X