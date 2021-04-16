'Ace went to get the rule book on defiance?' - here's what SA thinks of Magashule and Zuma's meeting

After the meeting, Zuma greeted members of the media before Magashule answered questions from journalists who waited outside Zuma's residence.

He denied widening the scope of ANC members who will be affected by the step-aside rule. Magashule last week sent a letter to provincial secretaries instructing them to add the names of ANC members implicated in allegations of impropriety even if they have not been charged.

This despite the NEC agreeing that the rule will only affect those facing criminal charges in a court of law.

“I'm not widening anything. I'm talking about a conference resolution,” he said.

