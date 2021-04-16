Mthethwa defies official processes to appoint heritage council administrator at cost of millions

“This is the common practice in government. At the time of joining the NHC, I insisted on the NHC procuring cheaper accommodation and the officials made me aware there were limited accommodation places in business due to lockdown regulations. I furthermore implored upon them to negotiate the price, something they were supposed to do without my advice because it is part of their responsibility.”

She said the two assistants were part-time and were used “only when necessary”, but did not reveal how many times they had been used.

“I am not privy to the process the minister [Mthethwa] followed,” she said in relation to her and the assistants’ appointments.

The NHC is a statutory body under the department and is responsible for the preservation of SA’s heritage. Its areas of focus are policy development, public awareness, knowledge production and funding of heritage projects.

Mabe’s appointment is similar to that of former administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo at the Passenger Rail Service of SA (Prasa), which was subsequently declared unlawful and reversed by the Cape Town high court last October.

The saga has also exposed potential abuse of the whistle-blower system at the NHC after a preliminary investigation into allegations, which were e-mailed anonymously to Mthethwa’s office, showed they could have been authored or edited on a computer inside the minister’s office and the NHC itself.

When asked what role she played at the council since Mthethwa appointed a new board there last November, Mabe said she was acting CEO.

However, it seems even that appointment could be flawed as several council employees, who were in the know, alleged the board had not made the appointment.

“Since she has arrived there has been conflict between her and staff, and we think she is trying to become permanent CEO,” said one staff member, who asked not to be named out of fear of victimisation.