‘We needed an alternative to Julius Malema’: Zille says Maimane’s appointment was ‘right fit’ for the DA

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has disputed Tony Leon’s claim about Mmusi Maimane being an “experiment gone wrong”, saying Maimane was the right fit for the DA and she saw him as an “alternative” to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Leon, who was leader of the DA from 1999 to 2007, caused a stir after an interview on News24 earlier in April in which he spoke about his new book Future Tense.

In the interview, Leon was quoted as saying Maimane was “an experiment gone wrong” when he was elected leader of the DA in 2015 before throwing in the towel in 2019.

Speaking on 702 on Thursday, Zille said Maimane's appointment as DA leader was the right fit because “his whole personal life spoke of nonracialism”.

“I thought at the time, with all the information I had, Mmusi was the absolute right fit. He was young, very telegenic and very charismatic. He could deliver a speech far better than I could. I really felt in the context at the time, we needed an alternative to Julius Malema,” said Zille.

Zille said the DA, at the time, needed a “strong alternative to the racial, nationalist populism and anti-constitutionalism of the EFF”.

“Maimane had a degree in business administration and in theology. In fact, a master’s degree in both. I genuinely thought he was the perfect fit,” she said.