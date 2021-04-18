Gatvol leader says DA legal fight is a smear campaign

The DA-led City of Cape Town has been accused of electioneering and using state resources to fight political battles.

Gatvol Capetonian leader Fadiel Adams has dismissed the city's announcement this week that it is suing his organisation for damages to public infrastructure as a smear campaign ahead of this week's by-elections.

The city slapped his organisation with a civil claim of more than R1.3m in damages related to a “shutdown” of major routes in Cape Town in August 2019.

Adams leads both Gatvol Capetonian, a lobby group championing the rights of coloured people, and the newly formed Cape Coloured Congress, a political party born out of that movement.

The party will contest this week's by-elections and will seek to win a ward from the DA in Delft.

It is said that this contest is giving the DA a headache as the lobby group has grown rapidly, especially in Delft.

“Many of the homes have a sticker on the window saying 'this household is voting for the Cape Coloured Congress',” said an observer. “The DA is on the back foot,” he said.

Leaders of two other parties, the ANC and Good, have said while Gatvol's message resonated with many in the poorer coloured areas, the DA was most likely going to retain the ward.

Adams accused the DA-led city of a smear campaign ahead of the by-elections, saying it is worried about losing in Delft where his organisation is supporting the Cape Coloured Congress.

“This has got nothing to do with burning of infrastructure, if the city cared about the infrastructure in poorer areas, then where is the infrastructure to begin with?

“The fact of the matter is that they are in the process of getting a hiding in Ward 20 to a brand new party without money, and this is nothing but a smear campaign,” he said.