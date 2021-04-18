Politics

State capture inquiry office burgled, laptops taken

18 April 2021 - 13:21 By TimesLIVE
Police are at the offices of the state capture inquiry commission which were allegedly broken into on Saturday
Image: Mogamad Slamdien

Police were on Sunday at the state capture commission's offices in Parktown in Johannesburg after a reported burglary.

An eyewitness, Mogamad Slamdien, told TimesLIVE that police were on the scene and had sealed off access to the Hillside House building in Parktown on Sunday after a break-in on Saturday night.

Slamdien said it was understood that electronic equipment, including computers, were taken from the office where the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is sitting.

The commission's Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela said it would issue a statement shortly

This is a developing story.

