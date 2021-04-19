Politics

Madikizela asks for leniency over qualifications debacle

Politician fights to save his career

Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter
19 April 2021 - 10:50
Bonginkosi Madikizela has stepped aside as the DA’s Western Cape leader after he was caught lying about holding a BCom degree. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Embattled DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has pleaded with the party not to destroy his political career after he admitted to having misrepresented his qualifications.

Madikizela is currently on suspension as MEC for transport and stepped aside as the official opposition party’s provincial leader after he was caught lying about holding a BCom degree.

Madikizela, who is being investigated by the party’s federal legal commission, said he was meeting with the legal team of premier Alan Winde’s office on Monday to discuss his 14-day suspension from the provincial cabinet.

