Privilege and post-matric qualifications: Natasha Mazzone & Godrich Gardee in heated spat

19 April 2021 - 11:10
DA MP Natasha Mazzone got involved in a war of words with former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

A political squabble between former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee and DA MP Natasha Mazzone turned ugly after questions about her post-matric qualifications were raised.

It all started after Good Party’s Brett Herron questioned Mazzone’s qualifications following claims she edited her Wikipedia page to remove the word “advocate” from her qualifications in her biography.

“Until yesterday it claimed her profession was “advocate” — you need an LLB to be an advocate,” said Herron.

Responding, Mazzone said her lack of a post-matric qualification was a well-known fact and she always teased herself about only having a matric pass.

She said Herron was a “sick and damaged man” who waited for the morning after her father’s death to take a dig at her.

“You are a lying, troublemaking political scoundrel. You are exactly where you belong,” she told him.

Shortly after clarifying her qualifications, Mazzone turned her attention to Gardee after he mocked her for not having a degree.

Mazzone clapped back, saying Gardee’s degree got him “nothing”.

She asked why Gardee “was kicked out of parliament”, saying it was the “strangest thing”.

In a heated back-and-forth spat, Gardee said he voluntarily stepped aside and was not fired.

He said he stepped aside “to give way to others to lead me and the country”.

He said Mazzone’s white privilege got her everything she had.

