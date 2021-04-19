Privilege and post-matric qualifications: Natasha Mazzone & Godrich Gardee in heated spat

A political squabble between former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee and DA MP Natasha Mazzone turned ugly after questions about her post-matric qualifications were raised.

It all started after Good Party’s Brett Herron questioned Mazzone’s qualifications following claims she edited her Wikipedia page to remove the word “advocate” from her qualifications in her biography.

“Until yesterday it claimed her profession was “advocate” — you need an LLB to be an advocate,” said Herron.

Responding, Mazzone said her lack of a post-matric qualification was a well-known fact and she always teased herself about only having a matric pass.

She said Herron was a “sick and damaged man” who waited for the morning after her father’s death to take a dig at her.

“You are a lying, troublemaking political scoundrel. You are exactly where you belong,” she told him.