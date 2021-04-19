Politics

‘We won’t be intimidated by anyone’: Zondo on break-in, bullet discovery

19 April 2021 - 11:43
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, chairperson of the state capture inquiry, said he refused to be intimidated by 'anybody trying to intimidate the inquiry into not doing its work properly'.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, chairperson of the state capture inquiry, said he refused to be intimidated by 'anybody trying to intimidate the inquiry into not doing its work properly'.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

The chairperson of the state capture inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has spoken out against the inquiry’s offices being shot at and broken into in the space of days.

Zondo said he had received a report last week that a bullet was fired at one of the windows of the inquiry’s offices at night, a bullet casing was found the next day.

On Sunday, the offices were broken into and a computer and laptop were stolen.   

Zondo said the incidents were cause for concern and potentially an attempt to intimidate the work of the inquiry. 

“We just want to say that if anybody is trying to intimidate the commission into not doing its job properly, they must know the commission will not be intimidated,” Zondo said on Monday. 

No clue whether computer contained sensitive info on Ramaphosa or Zuma, says state capture inquiry official

It is not yet clear whether the computer stolen at the state capture inquiry’s Parktown offices contained information relating to the upcoming ...
Politics
17 hours ago

The commission is under pressure to complete its work by the end of June.

Zondo was adamant the incidents will not have a significant impact on its deadline. 

“The men and women who keep this commission going every day dedicate a lot of extra hours in the evenings and over weekends and are very determined that the work of the commission is completed.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“I certainly will not be intimated by anybody into not finishing the work the way it should be done.

“We are determined to do what we are required to do and to do it properly,” he said. 

While the motives for the two incidents have not been established, Zondo said he hoped the perpetrators would be held to account.

“We hope the law enforcement agencies will do their work and find those who are responsible for this and bring them to book. I thought it is important the nation should know we are not going to be deterred in the work we are doing.”

The inquiry will on Monday hear evidence from National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo. In the evening energy minister Gwede Mantashe will continue his testimony.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears evidence related to parliamentary oversight from Thandi Modise

Presiding officers of parliament Thandi Modise and Amos Masondo will appear at the state capture inquiry on Monday as evidence related to ...
Politics
2 hours ago

No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma

A group that includes former public protector Thuli Madonsela took a stand during an online rally on Sunday, where they vowed to uphold the decision ...
News
6 hours ago

State capture inquiry office burgled, laptops taken

Police were on Sunday at the state capture commission's offices in Parktown in Johannesburg after a reported burglary.
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘You’re inviting trouble,’ Mbalula warns Ace-supporting taxi boss Politics
  2. Duarte calls it ‘rearguard campaigning’, but Ace sticks to his step-aside story Politics
  3. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  4. 'We are not sleeping on the job': Zweli Mkhize reveals tough Covid-19 vaccine ... Politics

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X