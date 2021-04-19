Politics

‘Your education will get you something’: Maimane chimes in on heated post-matric education debate

19 April 2021 - 11:10
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on the significance of post-matric education. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

One SA Movement chief activist Mmusi Maimane on Sunday chimed in on a heated conversation about the relevance of post-matric qualifications and urged South Africans to pursue higher education.

He said his education exposed him to “interesting places and spaces” and enables him to take care of his family and serve his community.

The former DA leader further attributed his leadership position in the party to his education.

Education matters and it especially matters to those marginalised and excluded from the mainstream economy for decades. I got as far as the top position of party leader and I left. I am now part of a great initiative called One SA Movement and we are doing amazing things,” he tweeted.

What sparked his response?

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone was involved in a spat with former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee and Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron over her lack of post-matric qualifications.

Herron said there were “questions raised” about whether Mazzone and other DA leaders hold post-matric qualifications. He asked why Mazzone allegedly lied about her qualifications on her Wikipedia page which incorrectly stated she is an advocate. This has been removed.

Mazzone attributed the changes to “some troll constantly changing my Wiki page” before telling Herron he will regret the “pathetic” smear campaign against her.

Gardee threw a jibe at Mazzone and mocked her for not having a degree, but she didn't take it lying down and told him his degree “got you nothing”.

