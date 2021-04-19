‘Your education will get you something’: Maimane chimes in on heated post-matric education debate

One SA Movement chief activist Mmusi Maimane on Sunday chimed in on a heated conversation about the relevance of post-matric qualifications and urged South Africans to pursue higher education.

He said his education exposed him to “interesting places and spaces” and enables him to take care of his family and serve his community.

The former DA leader further attributed his leadership position in the party to his education.

“Education matters and it especially matters to those marginalised and excluded from the mainstream economy for decades. I got as far as the top position of party leader and I left. I am now part of a great initiative called One SA Movement and we are doing amazing things,” he tweeted.