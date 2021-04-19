‘Your education will get you something’: Maimane chimes in on heated post-matric education debate
One SA Movement chief activist Mmusi Maimane on Sunday chimed in on a heated conversation about the relevance of post-matric qualifications and urged South Africans to pursue higher education.
He said his education exposed him to “interesting places and spaces” and enables him to take care of his family and serve his community.
The former DA leader further attributed his leadership position in the party to his education.
“Education matters and it especially matters to those marginalised and excluded from the mainstream economy for decades. I got as far as the top position of party leader and I left. I am now part of a great initiative called One SA Movement and we are doing amazing things,” he tweeted.
I got as far as the top position of party leader and I left.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 18, 2021
I am now part of a great initiative called @OneSA_Movement and we are doing amazing things.
So...
What sparked his response?
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone was involved in a spat with former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee and Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron over her lack of post-matric qualifications.
Herron said there were “questions raised” about whether Mazzone and other DA leaders hold post-matric qualifications. He asked why Mazzone allegedly lied about her qualifications on her Wikipedia page which incorrectly stated she is an advocate. This has been removed.
Mazzone attributed the changes to “some troll constantly changing my Wiki page” before telling Herron he will regret the “pathetic” smear campaign against her.
Brett, continue digging your hole. That humble pie is going to hurt going down. My dad taught me to always fight for what is right. You are going to regret the day you tried to pathetically smear my name.— Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) April 16, 2021
I think two completely separate public profiles, both apparently edited after the Madikizela story broke, to both remove any claim to being legally qualified, requires an explanation. The Business Tech article was a story on qualifications of party leaders: ANC, DA & EFF.— Brett Herron 🇿🇦 (@brettherron) April 16, 2021
Gardee threw a jibe at Mazzone and mocked her for not having a degree, but she didn't take it lying down and told him his degree “got you nothing”.