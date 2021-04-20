5 highlights from Aaron Motsoaledi’s briefing on refugees in Cape Town

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday said temporary shelters which housed foreign nationals last year were established under the Disaster Management Act and were aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 at the height of lockdown.

The minister was addressing the media about the decision to deport 41 foreign nationals who demanded to be resettled in other countries. They had occupied the Central Methodist Church in the Cape Town CBD in April last year, but some ended up on the streets due to infighting.

The group left their communities because of xenophobic violence.

Here are five highlights from the minister’s briefing:

No refugee camps in SA

The minister refuted claims about foreign nationals being placed in camps. He said the group had occupied the Central Methodist Church in the Cape Town CBD in protest because their demand to be deported to a third country could not be met.

“Very deliberately, this country in its constitution opted for a policy of non-encampment, meaning people who migrate to SA shall not be put in camps or be subjected to life in refugee camps and all its ramifications.”