Arthur Fraser accused of leading charge to 'undermine independence' of intelligence watchdog

The beef between former spy boss Arthur Fraser and inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) Isaac Dintwe has reached a new playing field — the state capture inquiry.

The war between the two goes back to 2018 before Fraser was shifted to his current position as prisons commissioner.

It was Fraser who fired the first salvo early when he withdrew a security clearance for Dintwe, who in retaliation dragged him to court in an attempt to reverse that decision.

Fraser had claimed that Dintwe was not fit to handle sensitive information while Dintwe fired back that Fraser was only interested in squashing investigations by the office of the IGI into his alleged misdemeanours while he was spy boss.

Dintwe on Tuesday told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that Fraser had also apportioned to himself powers to “undermine the independence of the IGI” and make the office dysfunctional.

The powers were those of filling vacant posts at the office of the IGI which rest with the minister in consultation with the office of the IGI, not the State Security Agency (SSA) director-general.

According to Dintwe, in November 2017 there were six critical vacancies in his office, including that of office manager, which needed to be filled urgently to ensure the office functioned at full strength.