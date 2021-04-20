Dlodlo, Cele and Mapisa-Nqakula tried to 'censor my evidence', intelligence watchdog tells Zondo inquiry

The IGI told the commission that the complaint about him only came to his attention when Ramaphosa wrote to him attaching the three complaints by the three ministers, which were identical.

“The president was informing me that he referred that complaint to the [parliamentary] joint standing committee on intelligence. The suspension, he said, will depend on the recommendation of the committee,” said Dintwe.

“I was called, when I was starting to explain to them they told me that we decided not to start an inquiry.”

And with that Dintwe survived as the committee also told him there were no existing rules on how to remove an IGI, adding what made Dintwe’s situation more complicated was that the “allegations against me were unsubstantiated”.

Dlodlo, Cele and Mapisa-Nqakula then summoned him to a meeting where they tried to dictate what evidence he would present to Zondo and which evidence he should not.

According to the request for his testimony, the commission had instructed Dintwe to assist them with legislation and the powers of his office and “any other information that might be of assistance to the commission”.

At the meeting, said Dintwe, the three ministers told him to ignore the “any other information that might be of assistance to the commission”.

Dintwe told the commission that he sent them packing and would give the evidence he deemed appropriate to help the commission, even if Cele, Dlodlo and Mapisa-Nqakula were against him doing so.

He said ministers must stay in their lane.

“I have decided [to testify, against their wishes]. This talks to the independence of the office of the IGI and it also talks to how this office has been attacked from time to time,” said Dintwe.

TimesLIVE