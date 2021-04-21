ANC suspends Supra Mahumapelo's membership

The ANC's interim provincial committee in the North West has temporarily suspended former provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo's party membership, pending an outcome of the party's disciplinary process.

Mahumapelo is accused of addressing a gathering at which he advised a local mayor to ignore the interim structure's instruction to resign from office.

TimesLIVE has seen a letter dated April 19, from the interim provincial committee co-ordinator Hlomani Chauke, which informs Mahumapelo of the temporary suspension of his party membership.

In the letter, Chauke reveals that the decision to temporarily suspend the former premier's party membership was taken on Friday April 16 — and that at the same meeting, it was decided that disciplinary action be initiated against him.

Chauke wrote: “The basis upon which the ANC interim provincial working committee of the North West [ANC IPC NW] took a resolution to initiate disciplinary proceedings against you is informed by the following acts of misconduct: