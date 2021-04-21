ANC suspends Supra Mahumapelo's membership
The ANC's interim provincial committee in the North West has temporarily suspended former provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo's party membership, pending an outcome of the party's disciplinary process.
Mahumapelo is accused of addressing a gathering at which he advised a local mayor to ignore the interim structure's instruction to resign from office.
TimesLIVE has seen a letter dated April 19, from the interim provincial committee co-ordinator Hlomani Chauke, which informs Mahumapelo of the temporary suspension of his party membership.
In the letter, Chauke reveals that the decision to temporarily suspend the former premier's party membership was taken on Friday April 16 — and that at the same meeting, it was decided that disciplinary action be initiated against him.
Chauke wrote: “The basis upon which the ANC interim provincial working committee of the North West [ANC IPC NW] took a resolution to initiate disciplinary proceedings against you is informed by the following acts of misconduct:
On Monday March 22, at Sarafina Hall in the JB Marks sub region, you addressed a gathering and further informed comrade Kgotso Khumalo not to resign as the executive mayor of JB Marks local municipality, contrary to the resolution of the ANC IPC NW taken on January 26, as guided by the ANC NEC resolution dealing with the step aside of comrades being arrested, charged and having appeared in court for fraud and corruption.
You were afforded an opportunity to respond to the contents of the letter from the office of the ANC IPC NW co-ordinator on the contents of the video which circulated on social media capturing the scenario of the gathering held at Sarafina Hall.
You failed to respond to the accusation with the prescribed letter directed to you.”
Mahumapelo will face misconduct charges which relate to: acting in breach of the ANC membership oath; bringing the party into disrepute; behaving in a manner which provokes or is likely to provoke division or impact negatively on the unity of the ANC; undermining the respect for, or impeding, the functioning of a structure or committee of the ANC; and prejudicing the integrity or repute of the organisation.
Citing the ANC constitution, Chauke indicated in the letter that Mahumapelo would be charged within the 30 days of his temporary suspension.
The temporary suspension will remain in force until the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings, including any appeals or reviews, provided that the national disciplinary committee of appeals may, upon application, or of its own accord if the circumstances so warrant, set aside such suspension at any stage.
During the temporary suspension, he will not be entitled to any of his rights in terms of the constitution, save for attending the disciplinary proceedings and enforcing his right of appeal and/or review.
Chauke also informed Mahumapelo that the interim provincial structure resolved that pending the outcome of the disciplinary action, the terms and conditions which will regulate his participation in the national parliament and conduct as a public representative during the period of suspension will be regulated by the ANC secretary-general's office.
In August 2018, the ANC removed Mahumapelo as its chairperson in the province and disbanded the provincial executive committee he led.
TimesLIVE