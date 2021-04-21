Compensation bill for occupational injuries could be disastrous, parliament hears

The possible amendment of a bill seeking to include domestic workers among those qualifying to claim for injuries sustained at work has been given the thumbs up.

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) hailed the bill, which if amended will benefit more than 864,000 domestic workers across SA. And the South African Medical Association (SAMA) also said it was encouraging.

But they also raised concerns over some elements of the Compensation of Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment (COIDA) Bill at the parliamentary portfolio committee for employment and labour on Wednesday.

SAMA rallied behind the objective of providing quality medical care to people injured on duty. But the association vehemently objected to the amendment of section 73 (clause 43 of the amendment bill) in the form proposed, arguing it will be catastrophic to workers.

If amended, the bill will prevent medical service providers from submitting their invoices to financial institutions or third-party administrators for early payment or access to overdrafts. It will also prevent them being pre-funded, meaning they would have to wait about two years for their medical accounts to be settled by the Compensation Fund.

“We're opposed to this amendment on the grounds that it will place an immense administrative, financial and legal pressure on the health-care sector and disadvantages injured workers and their right to quality medical care.