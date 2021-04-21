Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear evidence related to Eskom from expert witness

21 April 2021 - 09:57 By TimesLIVE

On Wednesday the state capture inquiry will hear evidence related to Eskom  from an expert witness from Quintessence Digital Forensics, Prof Cecil Louwrens.

The inquiry, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is also scheduled to hold an evening session to hear evidence related to the State Security Agency from the inspector general of intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

