‘You can’t convince racists of equality’: EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on white privilege and post-matric qualifications

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Tuesday became the latest to weigh in on the heated online debate about the relevance of higher education and slammed white people for “speaking down to it” while black people defended it.

“Have you noticed how even if we got more educated than whites it doesn’t give us a certificate of humanity and equality in their eyes? You can’t convince racists of equality,” he tweeted.

He said the debate exposed the “lie” that is whiteness.