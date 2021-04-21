‘You can’t convince racists of equality’: EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on white privilege and post-matric qualifications
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Tuesday became the latest to weigh in on the heated online debate about the relevance of higher education and slammed white people for “speaking down to it” while black people defended it.
“Have you noticed how even if we got more educated than whites it doesn’t give us a certificate of humanity and equality in their eyes? You can’t convince racists of equality,” he tweeted.
He said the debate exposed the “lie” that is whiteness.
The education debate must tell all Blacks one thing: whiteness is a big lie. An identity based on a lie which whites are willing to defend with brutal violence - the lie that their white skins give them natural superiority over blacks! Whiteness is & will ALWAYS be a Race of LIES https://t.co/kYsKKLhvIc— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) April 20, 2021
DA MP Natasha Mazzone was embroiled in a spat with Godrich Gardee, former secretary-general of the EFF, and Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron over the weekend.
Mazzone told Gardee his university degree got him “nothing” after he mocked her for not having a post-matric qualification. Herron had questioned Mazzone’s qualifications after claims that she edited her Wikipedia page.
Mazzone denied editing her page, which apparently previously stated she was an advocate. The DA chief whip also denied touting herself as an advocate, saying: “ I have always teased myself for being a matriculant. You know that.”
What caught the attention of many was her response to Gardee, who was “kicked out of parliament” despite having an “impressive CV”.
@Natasha9Mazzone this side.... https://t.co/s0weTLpLvU— Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) April 16, 2021
Mmusi Maimane added his voice to the conversation and encouraged people to pursue education. He attributed his success in politics to education.
“Education matters and it especially matters to those marginalised and excluded from the mainstream economy for decades. I got as far as the top position of party leader and I left. I am now part of a great initiative called One SA Movement and we are doing amazing things,” he tweeted on Sunday.