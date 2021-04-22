ANC's Jacqui Mofokeng dies a day after her daughter's death

ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng has died, the ANC announced on Thursday.

The ruling party said Mofokeng had died on Thursday morning — a day after her own daughter, Thato, died in hospital.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths have not been disclosed.

In a statement, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said they were shocked and saddened by Mofokeng’s death.

“For the ANC caucus, this is a great loss. She was a dedicated member who served with dignity, humility and commitment to strengthen the security cluster for the safety and protection of the lives of South Africans. Comrade Mofokeng committed herself to the work assigned to her until her last day. She died with her boots on,” said Majodina.

In another statement issued by Bulelani Magwanishe, committee chairperson on justice and correctional services, it was revealed that Mofokeng was found dead at her home.

“This morning, the family could unfortunately not wake her up,” Magwanishe said. “This is a double blow for the family. We are deeply saddened by this loss.”