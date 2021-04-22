'Don’t tell me I've been scammed': Tokyo Sexwale says top government figures ignored him

“The heritage fund is not SA's money, it is a heritage fund, whose owner is from Asia and the fund, which I am responsible for together with Godwin Webb, is responsible for development and philanthropy throughout the African continent and Indian Ocean island states. That is where I take my mandate.”

Webb, who is a South African citizen, pulled out of the briefing at the 11th hour due to an urgent family crisis.

In December 2018, Sexwale said, he was approached to become a joint mandate holder of the heritage fund, called White Spiritual Boy.

“And I found that these are not the type of names I am used to, I am used to big names, Anglo American, Microsoft, Mvelaphanda. I was asked to be a fellow mandate holder.

“I examined the subject for a whole month and I accepted.”

He lashed out at Mboweni, saying “failure to report a crime is a crime”.

“If I knew about the scamming of a person you bring it to the attention of the police, you don’t just Tweet, especially if you are a senior and serious person, why did you not report it to the police?”

Sexwale claims to have made Mboweni aware that the existence of the WSB fund had been brought to the attention of various law-enforcement authorities in SA. He said his correspondence with Mboweni on the matter had been shared with Ramaphosa and Kganyago.

Sexwale said he had once received a phone call from Mboweni asking him about the letter and he had told him that the fund appeared to be a scam.

He also paid Kganyago a visit and provided him with documents “which pointed out malfeasance, shenanigans and criminality that were happening inside the bank”.

The documents, he claimed, had names of individuals and information about how money had been moved from one account into commercial banks.

Sexwale said after some time it became clear that he was not going to meet Ramaphosa when he sent him a WhatsApp and he did not respond.

He wrote Mboweni a second letter informing him that if he knew of any wrongdoing on the part of WSB he needed to bring it to his attention.

“Don’t tell me I have been scammed, man, don’t do this man,” he said, adding that Ramaphosa, Mboweni and Kganyago had at their disposal tremendous technologies to check his information.

He added when he repeatedly reached out to his “comrades,” his concerns fell on deaf ears.

Sexwale said he repeatedly informed the president that the account held in the Reserve Bank had been accessed illegally.

He said the money had been transferred to accounts known to his shareholders but he did not want to divulge those account holders.

TimesLIVE