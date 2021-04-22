Fikile Mbalula welcomes ANC by-elections victory

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the party's wins in Wednesday's by-elections.

The ANC retained 10 of its wards and won a further two — from the DA in the Western Cape and from the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The ANC is humbled by the confidence the voters continue to demonstrate in its leadership, as demonstrated by these outcomes,” Mbalula said in a statement.

The by-elections took place against the backdrop of the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the date for the next local government elections.

“We welcome the president’s announcement of October 27 as the date on which South Africans will go to the polls to vote for local government, which brings certainty on the matter,” said Mbalula.

He said the ANC would not support any postponement of the elections, unless such a proposal was based on a recommendation by the Electoral Commission and supported by scientific rationale that holding an election would place the lives of citizens at risk due to the Covid-19 pandemic.