Government to lift J&J vaccine suspension, 1 million more doses coming by Monday

President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet has agreed to lift the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Sisonke vaccination programme, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

The programme was suspended last week as a precautionary measure after US federal health agencies recommended pausing use of J&J's vaccine because of rare cases of blood clots.

“The re-implementation will commence as soon as the department is ready with all the systems,” said Ntshavheni.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize will announce the recommencement of the programme in due course, she said.

The cabinet held its first physical meeting since the introduction of the lockdown in March 2020.

The suspension allowed SA’s scientists to review the data on the J&J vaccine.